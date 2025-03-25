Russians attack Ukraine with strike UAVs — Air Force (updated)

On the evening of March 25, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force telegram channel.

The movement of attack drones:

Sumy, Kharkiv regions - the threat of using attack UAVs.

Update on UAV movement

UAV in Poltava region flying southwest.

UAVs in Kharkiv region heading west.

Several groups of UAVs on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

A group of UAVs in the Black Sea heading to Odesa region.

Update as of 10:10 p.m.

Several groups of UAVs from Kherson and Mykolaiv regions to Dnipropetrovsk region (Kryvyi Rih district).

Several groups of UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region to Kirovohrad region.

UAVs from Cherkasy region to Kirovohrad region.

UAVs from Poltava region in the southwestern direction.

Several groups of UAVs in Kharkiv region, constantly changing course.

Kryvyi Rih - UAVs from the south heading towards the city!

