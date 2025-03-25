Kremlin has named facilities to be covered by ban on energy strikes

The Kremlin has published a list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities allegedly agreed with the United States that are subject to a temporary moratorium on strikes on the energy system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

The list of energy facilities includes:

oil refineries;

oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations;

infrastructure that generates and transmits electricity, including power plants, substations, transformers and distributors;

nuclear power plants;

hydroelectric dams.

It is noted that the temporary moratorium is valid for 30 days, starting from March 18, 2025, and may be extended by mutual agreement. In case of violation of the moratorium by one of the parties, the other party has the right to consider itself free from obligations to comply with it.

