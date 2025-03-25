Zelenskyy: ZNPP will not work without Ukraine and will not work for Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Ukrainian and will not work without Ukraine.

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State noted that the Russians expected that ZNPP would provide electricity to the Russians.

"This is our plant. It will not work without us and it will not work for them," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that he had discussed the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump only once.

He did not rule out that the United States could also discuss this issue with the Russians.

"We talked about the nuclear power plant with President Trump. I told him that just a plant would not work. There is a city there, people live there, their families. I told him that they blew up the dam, access to water, and many other issues," the Ukrainian leader said.

According to him, Trump emphasized that ZNPP is subject to repair. Zelenskyy said he was aware of this, and the IAEA and Ukrainian experts also confirmed it.

He added that Ukraine estimates that the repairs will take 2 to 2.5 years and "a lot of money."

Trump asked if he could work on this together with Ukraine, to which Zelenskyy replied that if the United States would invest in modernization and help return the plant to Ukraine, "this is a normal conversation."

As a reminder, Russia claims that Zaporizhzhia NPP is a "Russian nuclear facility" and that it is impossible to transfer control over it.