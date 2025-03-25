Russia claims that Zaporizhzhia NPP is a "Russian nuclear facility" and that it is impossible to transfer control over it.

"ZNPP is a Russian nuclear facility. It is impossible to transfer control over it to Ukraine or any other country," the Russian ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry claims that ZNPP employees are allegedly Russian citizens, "their lives cannot be played with, especially given the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Joint operation of the station with any state is unacceptable. The intelligence services of NATO countries have sabotage potential, which makes it impossible to temporarily allow representatives of these states to ZNPP," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants belong to its people.

During a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump offered to transfer Ukrainian nuclear power plants to American management.

Washington is ready to take over the management of Ukrainian nuclear power plants to end Russia's war against Ukraine, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

The United States has offered Ukraine an updated agreement on rare earth resources, which does not include the transfer of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

