Ruscists attacked 68 times in Pokrovsk direction — General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage on them, exhausting them along the entire front line. In total, 183 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders conducted 84 air strikes, using 129 GABs. In addition, the Russians engaged 764 kamikaze drones and fired 4106 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe and towards Kamianka, and one battle is still ongoing. Zolochiv came under a GAB air strike.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted five assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, the attacks were repelled.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 24 times near Yampolivka, Nadiia, Kopanky and in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Olhivka, Novyi, Katerynivka. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling six more enemy attacks.

Defense forces stopped four offensives near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka in the Siversk direction, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were registered in the areas of Predtechyne and Bila Hora. All attacks were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of Toretsk and near Dyliivka and Krymske. Two combat engagements are currently underway.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have tried to break through our defense 68 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Lysivka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Novoserhiivka, Malynivka, Kotliarivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. Serhiivka, Novoserhiivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk and Chunyshyne were hit by air strikes.

Defense forces are holding back enemy attacks, the enemy is suffering significant losses - 361 occupiers have been neutralized in this area today, 190 of them are killed. Nine vehicles, five motorcycles, one tank, two UAV control points were destroyed, and 10 motorcycles, four vehicles and three UAV control points were severely damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 18 enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near Rozlyv, Dniproenerhiia, Kostiantynopil, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. Komar came under an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the area of Pryvilne. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Ternove, Novopil, Novodarivka, Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the area of Kamianske and in the direction of Lobkove and Stepove. Six combat engagements are still ongoing. Mala Tokmachka came under air strikes by GABs and FFARs.

One combat engagement with the enemy took place in the Prydniprovske direction. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Vesele, Oleksandrivka and Dudchany.

Kursk direction

The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 28 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day. Three combat engagementss are currently underway. The enemy conducted 15 air strikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and fired 208 artillery rounds, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.

Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade, the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade, and the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

