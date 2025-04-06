Macron reacts to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: Russia continues war with new intensity

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4 and a massive Russian missile attack on April 6.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Macron's post on the social network X.

The French leader told his followers that on the night of April 6, Russia again carried out numerous air strikes on Ukrainian cities, in addition to the strike on Kryvyi Rih on Friday, which killed 9 children.

"On this day of national mourning in Ukraine, my thoughts are with the children and all the civilian victims of the deadly strikes carried out by Russia," Macron wrote.

The politician noted that Ukraine had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia continues the war with new intensity and does not care about civilian casualties.

"These Russian strikes must come to an end. We need a ceasefire as soon as possible. And decisive action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse to abandon the ceasefire. How much longer will Russia mock the peace proposals from the United States and Ukraine, while continuing to kill children and other civilians?" Macron said in a post.

Missile attack on April 6, 2025

Earlier it was reported that there were explosions in Kyiv, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles: 2 people were hospitalized, there were fires. It was also noted that the Russian Federation had launched Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea and a Tu-95MS. Later, it became known that non-residential buildings in three districts were burning, and 3 people were injured. An office building was partially destroyed.

Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on April 4, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih. Currently, there are 20 dead, including 9 children, and more than 60 injured. A three-day mourning period will be held in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the search and rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih is over.