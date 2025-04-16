Introduction of martial law is constitutional matter for Ukraine – European Commission spokesperson Hipper
The European Commission has stated that the introduction of martial law is a constitutional matter for Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper at a briefing in Brussels.
"We have already stated our position very clearly (regarding the introduction of martial law in Ukraine - Ed.). When it comes to martial law and the tragic circumstances we are facing today, it is a constitutional matter, and it is up to Ukraine to resolve this issue," the spokesperson said.
As reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the extension of martial law for 90 days - until August 6, 2025. The Parliament also supported the extension of general mobilization until August 6.
