Former deputy head of OP Smyrnov served with new suspicion of illegally obtained funds laundering and bribery

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has notified a former deputy head of the President’s Office of suspicion of laundering illegally obtained funds and accepting a particularly large bribe. The agency did not name the suspect, but based on the details of the case, it is believed to be Andrii Smyrnov.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NABU’s press service.

According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2021, the suspect illegally acquired cash and decided to launder it by building private houses with a total area of over 300 square meters in a recreational zone of the Odesa region.

To conceal these actions, he approached the beneficiary of a company that owned land on the seashore and transferred nearly UAH 6.5 million for the construction of the properties. The completed real estate, which the senior official effectively used, was initially registered to the company. After he was served with a notice of suspicion in May 2024, the property was re-registered under a trusted associate.

Detectives also established that in 2022, the owner of a construction company offered the senior official a bribe in the form of construction work and services worth $100,000 to build one of the mentioned houses on the coast.

Detectives also found that in 2022, the top official was approached by the owner of a construction company with a bribe offer in the form of works and services worth $100,000 for the construction of one of the above-mentioned houses on the coast.

In return, he asked to facilitate the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a decision to cancel the results of the tender, which was won by a competitor, and to ensure the victory of his company in the new tender.

According to the investigation, the top official accepted the offer, used his official position and fulfilled his obligations. The AMCU subsequently made the "right" decision.

The suspects have been served a notice of suspicion:

the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (2019-2024) - Part 1 of Art. 368-5, Part 1 of Art. 209, Part 2 of Art. 209, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

the owner of the construction company - Part 1 Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing, other persons possibly involved in the unlawful actions are being identified.

Read more: Former SSU General Naumov: Bakanov referred me to Security Service. He left Ukraine on eve of Russian invasion by coincidence

Smyrnov's case

The NABU and SAPO suspect Smyrnov, a former deputy of Andriy Yermak, of illicit enrichment worth UAH 15.7 million. To conceal his property, he registered most of it to his brother.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million, having savings and official income of more than UAH 1.3 million for this period. Thus, the difference between the value of the acquired property and the official's funds amounted to UAH 15.7 million.

On May 28, the Anti-Corruption Court imposed a measure of restraint on Smyrnov in the form of UAH 10 million bail.

On May 30, 2024, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, was granted bail.

Read more: NABU exposes scheme of illegal access to classified court rulings