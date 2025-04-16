Court of appeal overturns sentence of former head of Brovary DSA Maibozhenko, who hit four people while drunk, case sent for retrial

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial in the case concerning a traffic accident involving the former head of the Brovary District State Administration (DSA), Volodymyr Maibozhenko, to be conducted in the court of first instance.

According to the statement, prosecutors have succeeded in overturning the sentence of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, Maibozhenko, who committed the accident.

"Due to the principled stance of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the prosecutor’s appeal against the verdict of the Brovary City District Court and ordered a new trial in the court of first instance," the statement said.

Earlier, the Brovary City District Court had sentenced the former district head of District State Administration to a fine of UAH 34,000 and revoked his driving privileges for three years.

An accident involving Volodymyr Maibozhenko, the head of the Brovary District State Administration

On April 26, 2024, in Brovary, while driving a car, he drove through an intersection at a prohibited traffic signal, drove to the side of the road and hit pedestrians.

According to the results of the Drager test, the driver's alcohol content was 2.31 ppm.

Four people, including one child, were then hospitalized.

At the request of prosecutors, Maibozhenko was imposed a no-alternative measure of restraint - detention for a period of 2 months.

On April 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Maibozhenko from the post of head of the Brovary District State Administration.

On January 27, 2025, it was reported that the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office disagreed with the decision of the Brovary City District Court and would insist on overturning the verdict in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who in April 2024, while intoxicated, hit four pedestrians, including a young child, in Brovary.

