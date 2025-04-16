Russians launch missile strike on Izium, 2 people injured - RMA

On the evening of April 16, Russian troops fired a missile at Izium in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary data, a 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were injured as a result of the missile strike. They were hospitalized in a medical facility," the head of the administration said.

A private house was also damaged.

