News
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and "Shaheds": 25 UAVs out of 75 shot down, 30 targets lost in location. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling on April 17. How many targets did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of April 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region, three S-300/400 missiles from the TOT of the Luhansk region, as well as 75 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo - Russian Federation, Chauda - occupied Crimea.

"As of 10:00 a.m., 25 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country. 30 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions.

