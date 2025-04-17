Taurus missiles will not affect course of war. Ukraine needs more artillery shells - Rheinmetall CEO Papperger

German long-range Taurus missiles will not help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. To influence the course of the war, Ukraine needs more artillery shells.

"This does not change anything in the war, the Taurus cannot change the situation," he said.

Papperger noted that the Defense Forces can deter Russian occupation forces if they have more artillery shells.

"Classic artillery shells are capable of turning the tide," the head of the Rheinmetall concern emphasized.

Rheinmetall is a German concern, one of Europe's largest arms manufacturers. In the spring of 2023, the company opened a representative office in Ukraine.

The main products of the concern are military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and automobiles. The company's well-known modern products include Leopard tanks, Marder, Boxer, Lynx, Fuchs combat vehicles and PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery systems.

What is known about the Taurus cruise missile?

The Taurus cruise missile is a German-Swedish analog of the British-French Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles.

It is about five meters long and weighs almost 1400 kilograms. The missile is equipped with an engine and several navigation systems that allow for autonomous low-level flights over enemy territory.

The Taurus can be launched by combat aircraft from a safe distance and engage and destroy targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers. Since cruise missiles fly particularly low and are relatively small, they are difficult to hit by enemy air defense systems.

