News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Occupiers attacked Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, two people were killed. PHOTOS

On 17 April, Kostiantynivka and the village of Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk region were shelled, resulting in deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

In Kostiantynivka, Russians killed a 53-year-old man and wounded 2 people. Five multi-storey buildings, 1 private house, 4 garages, and 4 cars were damaged.

A 60-year-old man died in Rusyn Yar of the Illinivka community, and 8 private houses were damaged.

