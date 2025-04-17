There is intelligence data indicating possible Russian strikes before and after Easter – Zelenskyy

Intelligence and special services data indicate that Russia is preparing for new attacks on Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the awarding of power engineers, Censor.NET reports.

"We know what Russia is preparing for. We have information from our intelligence services. Right now – both ahead of Easter and after – new Russian strikes are possible. We will continue to defend our country, our energy infrastructure. But this defense is not only ensured by air defense missiles or the military. Everyone who works diligently and responsibly in every community, in every region – we are grateful to all of you for keeping Ukraine with light, for helping the country recover," he noted.

Earlier, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys expressed concern over the possibility of new Russian attacks on Ukraine during the Easter holidays.

