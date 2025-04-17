Macron met with Rubio and Witkoff: They discussed peace talks to end Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and work of "coalition of willing"

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, followed by a working lunch at the Élysée Palace.

According to Censor.NET, citing an official statement published on the Élysée Palace website.

As noted, the meeting was also attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne.

"The discussions focused primarily on peace negotiations aimed at ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, following a recent exchange between President Macron and President Trump, as well as on the work of the ‘coalition of the willing’ co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, which last met at the Élysée Palace on March 27," the statement said.

Read more: Content of conversation between Putin and Witkoff was passed on to Trump. US continues to work with Europe and Ukraine, - Peskov

In addition, it is noted that Macron invited UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell to take part in the discussion.

"This meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss other topical issues, in particular, tariffs between Europe and the United States, as well as the situation in the Middle East with a view to de-escalating the situation in the region," the Elysee Palace added.

Read more: No agreement yet on new Trump–Putin talk – Ushakov

Earlier, it was reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for talks.