The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expects Europe and Ukraine to be focused on resolving the conflict.

He said this in a comment to Russian propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, commenting on the meeting of representatives of the United States, France and Ukraine in Paris, he said:

Obviously, they will discuss various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement. Our president had a rather lengthy conversation with Witkoff recently. We know that the content of this conversation has been passed on to President Trump. The United States continues to work in this direction with the Europeans and Ukrainians. Then, of course, we would expect the Europeans and Ukrainians to show a focus on finding a peaceful settlement. Unfortunately, what we see from the Europeans is a focus on continuing the war

Earlier, Politico wrote that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Paris for talks this week.

The State Department later confirmed their visit.

It is known that the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov have already arrived in Paris, where they are expected to meet with US representatives.

According to media reports, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu will travel to Washington today to meet with a number of US officials.

Earlier, Witkoff held talks with dictator Putin and called them "compelling".

Several senior officials of US President Donald Trump, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, are urging him to be more careful in dealing with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

