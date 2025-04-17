Today, Russian forces launched offensive toward Pokrovsk – Zelenskyy

Today, April 17, Russian occupation forces launched an offensive on the Pokrovsk direction. Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated the assault group.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I received an important report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. I want to thank and commend the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our security and defense forces. Today, the Russian Federation launched an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk, in the eastern part of our country. The 14th Brigade took the brunt of the attack, along with the 117th Brigade of the National Guard. Thanks to preparations for this offensive, Ukraine was able to completely eliminate the enemy assault group. In total: 115 units of equipment were destroyed, 200 enemy personnel killed, and 30 wounded. We thank our Armed Forces for their service," he said.

In addition, last night the occupiers launched an offensive on the Zaporizhzhia direction.

As a result, Russian forces lost 80 personnel killed and 117 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine’s Defense Forces also destroyed 40 units of enemy equipment.

"This is what we’ve been telling our partners: Russia will launch multiple waves of offensives in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, and possibly in the east as well, since they haven’t attacked there in a long time," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that in recent weeks the Ukrainian Defense Forces had liberated about 16 km² of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, Shevchenko, located near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.