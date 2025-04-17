3 831 9
Unidentified jet-powered UAV hit Mykolaiv – mayor
On the evening of April 17, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with a jet-powered UAV of an unidentified type.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.
"According to the regional administration, a strike was carried out by a jet-powered UAV of an unidentified type. Russia remains a garbage country. A fire broke out. All necessary emergency services are on site. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. No damage to residential areas," he said.
