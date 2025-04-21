Government wants to limit deferment from mobilisation for students who entered vocational schools after age of 25

The Cabinet of Ministers has initiated draft law No. 13193, which provides for narrowing the circle of persons entitled to deferment from mobilisation due to study.

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the government proposes to cancel the deferment for students of vocational and professional higher education institutions who started their studies after reaching the age of 25. It is believed that some men use this as a loophole to avoid mobilisation.

It is also planned that university students will only be able to get a deferment for the time provided for by the standard duration of the educational programme. This should prevent deliberate drag on learning.

In addition, it is clarified that only those who are studying for the first time at a level higher than the one they have already received, in accordance with the sequence of educational levels defined by the Law "On Education", will be eligible for the deferment.

