Ukraine and the European Commission are working to maintain duty-free trade after June 5

The Ukrainian government, together with the European Commission, is negotiating the extension or revision of the preferential trade regime with the EU to avoid a return to the conditions that were in force until 2022.

This is reported by Yevropeiska Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, if a new decision is not made by June 5, the standard provisions of the Association Agreement will automatically resume. According to economists, this could lead to a decline in Ukrainian exports by $1.5 billion, or almost 4%.

Despite the risks, the European Commission expresses support for Ukraine. In particular, at a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 9, EC President Ursula von der Leyen assured him that the updated trade regime would be more beneficial for Ukraine.

Read more: "Fair" trade deal between U.S. and EU will happen, 100% – Trump

The possibility of revising the current free trade regime under Article 29 of the Association Agreement is being considered. The format of the new agreement is not important for the Ukrainian side at the moment - the main thing is to preserve duty-free access of Ukrainian goods to the EU market.

"It doesn't really matter to us what kind of cover the future trade regime between Ukraine and the EU will be written under. Whether it will be autonomous preferences, as it was before, or a free trade regime expanded in accordance with Article 29, we care about the principled result, not the "checkers", the government said.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the EU institutions with a request to extend the trade liberalization regime for Ukrainian goods.