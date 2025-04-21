Since beginning of day, 121 combat engagements took place in frontline, almost 50 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

In total, 121 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders conducted one missile and 101 air strikes, using three missiles and 177 GABs. In addition, they engaged 995 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,100 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted two offensives near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks on positions near the settlements of Nove, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, Torske and in the direction of Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna. Six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Markove and Stupochky since the beginning of the day.

In the Toretsk direction, 13 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 49 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Tarasivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka and Berezivka. Our defenders repelled 43 assaults, six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Russian terrorists' aviation struck Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Muravka with guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary data, 289 occupants have been neutralized in this area, 135 of them have been killed. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed seven armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 11 vehicles, five UAVs, a UAV control center, a portable electronic warfare station, eight motor vehicles, and damaged a tank, five vehicles and two motorcycles.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 invaders' attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Vile Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka and Rozlyv. Another attack is still ongoing. Novodarivka and Dachne were hit by air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft attacked Malynivka and Zaliznychne with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack near Stepove.

Shcherbaky, Novoiakovlivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk region, there were 14 combat engagements with Russian invaders. The enemy conducted 21 air strikes, dropped 30 guided bombs, and fired 229 artillery rounds, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

No active enemy offensives were registered in the Kharkiv and Huliaipole directions.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Marines, and the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who are effectively eliminating the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

