Trump’s approval rating drops to record low of 42%

The rating of public approval of Donald Trump's actions in the United States has dropped to the lowest level since his second presidential term.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to a six-day poll conducted by the Ipsos Institute.

According to the survey, 42% of respondents approved of Trump's work as president of the United States. This is down from 43% three weeks ago and 47% in the first hours after the inauguration on 20 January.

"The start of Trump's term has left his political opponents stunned as he has signed dozens of executive orders expanding his influence over both government departments and over private institutions such as universities and law firms," Reuters states.

At the same time, the Western news agency notes that Trump's approval rating remains higher than the ratings observed during most of the presidency of his Democratic predecessor (Joe Biden), according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

At the same time, the current dynamics show that many Americans are "uncomfortable" with his "moves to punish universities he sees as too liberal and to install himself as the board chair of the Kennedy Center, a major theater and cultural institution in Washington."

Some 83% of the 4,306 respondents said that the US president should comply with a federal court order, even if he or she does not want to.

57% - including one-third of Republicans - disagree with the statement that "it's okay for a U.S. president to withhold funding from universities if the president doesn’t agree with how the university is run."

Trump, who has argued that universities are failing to combat anti-Semitism on campus, has previously frozen huge amounts of federal money earmarked for universities in the United States, including more than $2 billion for Harvard University alone.

66% of respondents said they did not think the president should be in control of major cultural institutions such as national museums and theatres. The fact is that in March, Trump ordered the Smithsonian Institution to remove "improper" ideology.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that on a range of issues, from inflation and immigration to taxation and the rule of law, Americans who disapprove of Trump's job performance outnumber those who approve of each issue in the poll.

For example, 46% disapproved of Trump's job performance on immigration, while 45% of respondents approved. The poll's margin of error was about 2 percentage points.

In addition, about 59% of respondents - including one-third of Republicans - said that America is losing credibility on the world stage.

It is also noted that three-quarters of respondents (including the majority of Republicans - 53%) said that Trump should not run for a third term in the United States, despite the fact that the US Constitution prohibits him from doing so.

