Europe has drawn "red lines" for US on Ukraine, - Barrot

At the last meeting in Paris, European countries told the US side that the issues concerning Ukraine cannot be the subject of concessions to Russia to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, this was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

"The only objective that concerns us is to defend French interests and European security. It's the reason that as the US decide to place itself in a mediator position that we make them hear what our "red lines" are," said the French Foreign Minister.

He did not disclose the details of what exactly the Europeans indicated as red lines regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, the Trump Administration believes that a peace agreement could include something like a swap of territory for security guarantees. However, negotiations are still ongoing.

