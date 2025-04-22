European Commission on Ukraine’s accession to EU: Ukraine conducts screening with unprecedented speed

The process of screening Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law as part of the accession negotiations is proceeding at a record pace.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, Censor.NET reports with reference to the European Parliament.

"In the case of Ukraine, we are applying an accelerated procedure - the screening is taking place at an unprecedented speed. This became possible thanks to the close cooperation of the European Commission's experts with Ukrainian partners to ensure the most efficient passage of this stage," Mercier said.

He emphasized that the EU is applying an accelerated procedure, and the pace of screening, which has been underway since June 2024, is the highest in the history of enlargement.

Read more: Trump awaits response from Ukraine on recognising Crimea as Russian and refusing to join NATO - Wall Street Journal

"Ukraine is making steady progress towards EU membership. We are currently in the process of conducting bilateral screening on various thematic clusters of EU law," the spokesman said.

To recap, the opening of this cluster is currently being blocked by Hungary, which has additional demands regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia. Negotiations on this issue are ongoing in the EU Council.

The European Commission assures that it will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support - technical, political and financial.

Recently, it was reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine is currently demonstrating the fastest pace of European integration among all countries that have ever sought to join the European Union.