Court places Klytschko’s deputy Prokopiv under house arrest until June 20
The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ruled to place Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy mayor of the capital, under 24-hour house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring bracelet.
This was confirmed by Iryna Vynokurova, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.
According to her, the measure will remain in effect until June 20.
"Yes, he was placed under 24-hour house arrest and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet," she said.
As reported earlier, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) announced the exposure of a scheme for draft evasion and illegal border crossings allegedly organized by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password