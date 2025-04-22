Court places Klytschko’s deputy Prokopiv under house arrest until June 20

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ruled to place Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy mayor of the capital, under 24-hour house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring bracelet.

This was confirmed by Iryna Vynokurova, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to her, the measure will remain in effect until June 20.

"Yes, he was placed under 24-hour house arrest and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet," she said.

As reported earlier, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) announced the exposure of a scheme for draft evasion and illegal border crossings allegedly organized by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

