News Suspicion of Volodymyr Prokopiv
Court places Klytschko’s deputy Prokopiv under house arrest until June 20

Volodymyr Prokopiv commented on the notice of suspicion

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has ruled to place Volodymyr Prokopiv, deputy mayor of the capital, under 24-hour house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring bracelet.

This was confirmed by Iryna Vynokurova, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in a comment to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to her, the measure will remain in effect until June 20.

"Yes, he was placed under 24-hour house arrest and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet," she said.

As reported earlier, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) announced the exposure of a scheme for draft evasion and illegal border crossings allegedly organized by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

