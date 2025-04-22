Switzerland joins EU sanctions against eight Russian media outlets

The Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs has joined the EU sanctions against eight Russian media outlets. The restrictions will come into force on Wednesday, April 23.

Censor.NET reports.

"Eight organizations have been added to Annex 25, and the existing records of 158 individuals and organizations in Annex 8 have been updated," the statement said.

As a reminder, on February 24, 2025, on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, the EU decided to suspend the EU broadcasting licenses of eight Russian media outlets "under the constant control of the Russian leadership" and "playing an important role in promoting and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as in destabilizing neighboring countries and the EU and its member states." These are EADaily/Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, Krasnaya Zvezda/TVZvezda.