18-year-old orphan boy returned from occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, an 18-year-old orphan boy was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"After the start of the full-scale invasion, his city was under occupation, and the boy lived every day under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. He tried several times to leave on his own, but failed every time," the statement said.

It is noted that the boy eventually managed to get to the territory controlled by Ukraine thanks to the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and other partners who organized a safe route and escort.

