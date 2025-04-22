118 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 118 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy carried out 83 air strikes, dropped 170 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, it used 1159 kamikaze drones, fired 4231 times at settlements and positions of our troops.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike near the town of Lyptsi.

Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk direction, near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Ukrainian troops stopped seven invaders' attacks near Nadiia, Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka, Hlushchenkove and Novoserhiivka in the Lyman direction. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensives in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three attempts of the invaders to advance in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and towards Maiske.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbynivka. The defense forces steadfastly held back the onslaught and repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy conducted 42 offensives in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian occupiers were most active in the areas of Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novomykolaivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zoria, Vodiane, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Biliakivka, Oleksiivka and Novopavlivka. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 118 invaders and wounded 95 more in this direction today. Three cars, nine motorcycles, two UAV control points, one lightly armored tractor, 12 UAVs of various types and two satellite communication terminals were destroyed. Two vehicles, one tank, and three artillery systems of the Russian occupiers were also significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 15 invaders' attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Novosilka and in the direction of Oleksiivka and Odradne. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Bahatyr.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Novopil, and our defenders successfully repelled both attempts to advance. Huliaipole, Novodarivka and Novopil came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted four offensives near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Piatykhatky. One combat engagement is still ongoing. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Ivanivka, but did not conduct any offensive actions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region

There were 21 combat engagements in the Kursk direction today. The enemy carried out 17 air strikes, dropping 46 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 290 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.