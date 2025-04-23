Ruscists destroyed power facility that provided electricity to Kherson

Russian occupiers have attacked a power facility in Kherson, which may result in forced blackouts.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians have once again cynically violated the agreements and have been massively attacking one of the key enterprises of our energy infrastructure for more than a day. The occupiers have been ruthlessly firing at the facility that provides the city with electricity using artillery and drones. Attacks from UAVs are still ongoing.

Our military fought all night to repel the enemy attacks. However, in the morning, the Russians succeeded in destroying the energy facility," the statement said.

Currently, power engineers are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation.

"I ask everyone to use electricity as sparingly as possible. There may be forced outages in the near future," the head of the region added.

Watch more: Six-year-old girl was injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson. VIDEO