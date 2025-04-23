Russia launched 34 strikes on Sumy region: housing damaged, 86 explosions recorded

On the night of April 23 and in the morning, Russian troops fired 34 times at the border communities of the Sumy region, 86 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy RMA on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Yunakivka district: artillery and mortar shelling, attacks by FPV drones and guided aerial bombs (CAB). Private houses were damaged.

Esman district: FPV drone attack and artillery shelling.

Myropillia district: shelling from artillery, MLRS, and KABs.

Shalyhyne district: dumping of water from a drone.

Krasnopillia district: FPV drone, launches of unmanned aerial vehicles, mortar fire.

Berezivka district: an FPV drone strike caused a private house to catch fire.

There is no information about the victims.

