European Commission considers ban on new contracts to buy Russian fuel - Reuters

The European Commission is assessing the possibility of introducing a legal ban on the conclusion of new contracts by European companies for the purchase of Russian fossil fuels.

Reuters reports this with reference to a high-ranking European official, Censor.NET informs.

At the same time, the EC is working on legal mechanisms that would allow EU companies to terminate existing gas contracts with Russia without penalties.

Read more: Introduction of martial law is constitutional matter for Ukraine – European Commission spokesperson Hipper

On May 6, the Commission is expected to publish a roadmap outlining possible options for action. Among them are trade measures that include a ban on signing new contracts, including for the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The EC emphasizes that any restrictions should be more harmful to Russia than to the EU and should take into account the EU's energy security and the impact on prices.

After the plan is published, the Commission will start consultations with member states and businesses. If a decision is made on a legal instrument, its implementation may require the approval of the European Parliament and the majority of EU states.

Read more: EU to continue sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce its ability to fight, - European Commission spokesperson Hipper