Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: seriously wounded man died in hospital

A man who was seriously injured during yesterday's hostile shelling of Kharkiv died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, doctors have been fighting for his life since yesterday.

Shahed attack on Kharkiv on 22 April

Earlier it was reported that on 22 April, Russian occupiers had massively attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.