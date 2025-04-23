ENG
News UAV attack on Kharkiv
Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: seriously wounded man died in hospital

Shahed attack on Kharkiv on 22 April 2025. What is known about aftermath

A man who was seriously injured during yesterday's hostile shelling of Kharkiv died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, doctors have been fighting for his life since yesterday.

Read more: Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: nine injured, one person in extremely critical condition

Shahed attack on Kharkiv on 22 April

Earlier it was reported that on 22 April, Russian occupiers had massively attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.

Kharkiv (1283) victim (99) Kharkivska region (511) Kharkivskyy district (160)
