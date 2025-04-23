ENG
News Support of Ukraine by Poland
Sikorski calls on China to help end war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Radoslaw Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on China to become more actively involved in efforts to end the fighting in Ukraine.

He said this during a speech in the Polish Sejm, Censor.NET reports citing Bloomberg.

According to Sikorski, the goal of Ukraine's allies is to achieve a just and lasting peace. He emphasized that China has the tools to influence the situation and could make an important contribution to the establishment of a new world order.

"We believe that China could bring a new value to the world order if - and it has the means to do so - it puts an end to Vladimir Putin's colonial war in Ukraine," the Polish diplomat said.

Author: 

