Ukraine ready to discuss peace deal with Russia, but only after ceasefire - Sky News

Ukraine is ready to talk about a peace agreement with Russia, but only after a ceasefire.

This was reported by Sky News, citing sources in the Ukrainian government, Censor.NET reports.

"Look, we have several fundamental points. The first is that while people are dying every day, it is extremely strange to focus on anything other than an immediate complete and unconditional ceasefire. Moreover, Easter showed that it is possible. Secondly, we are ready to discuss everything else in any format after the ceasefire," the source said.

Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as Russian, as it would contradict the Constitution, he added.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer," which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.