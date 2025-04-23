In March, ruscists carried out 767 chemical attacks against Ukrainian troops - Defense Ministry

Russia ignores the norms and obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. In March 2025 alone, the Support Forces' chemical warfare intelligence units recorded 767 cases of the use of ammunition containing hazardous compounds by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Colonel Valerii Veber, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Since February 2023, the use of hazardous chemicals by the Russians has become systematic, ignoring the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction. In total, 7,730 such crimes have been recorded since then," Weber emphasized during panel discussions at a seminar on the criminalization of chemical, bacteriological, radiation and nuclear crimes held in Chisinau.

The seminar participants focused on the norms of international and national legislation in the field of liability for CBRN-related offenses.

At the seminar, the Ukrainian delegation reported that the investigation and punishment of Russian war criminals is a priority for the judiciary and law enforcement system of Ukraine.

