Stubb on ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine: Difficult, but not hopeless

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that the situation in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine is difficult, but not impossible.

This is reported by Yle with reference to the words of the Finnish leader during a press conference with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

The Finnish leader reiterated his recent statement that the country could not agree to coercion of Ukraine to transfer territory or restriction of its sovereignty by excluding the possibility of NATO membership.

At the same time, the presidents did not want to comment on the consequences of a possible US withdrawal from the peace talks.

As a reminder, the United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final proposal," which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.