Russian occupation forces continue to advance southwest of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"In a fairly short period of time, the enemy has made significant advances, occupying Panteleimonivka, Valentynivka, occupied almost the entire settlement of Sukha Balka and is already attempting to assault Romanivka," they said.

According to DeepState, Russian forces have so far failed to break through the Ukrainian defensive line along the Leonidivka–Petrivka–Shcherbynivka axis.

"No matter how much effort they put in — applying constant infantry pressure supported by armored vehicles — it has been unsuccessful. "However, a breach in the area between Panteleimonivka and Valentynivka enables Russian forces to exploit a tactical advantage on the right flank of the Defense Forces near Toretsk, particularly allowing them to potentially bypass Shcherbynivka."

Following the seizure of Romanivka, Russian troops will likely attempt to advance toward Oleksandro-Kalynove and Katerynivka to gain control over key logistics routes — including those of Toretsk itself, which remains under consistent fire control, as has been repeatedly demonstrated in other sectors of the front," the analysts concluded.

