Occupiers attack Nikopol with drone: three wounded, including two children

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone. A woman and her two daughters were injured in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Victims in the Nikopol district again. This time in the district center. Three people were injured by an FPV drone strike. A 23-year-old woman with two daughters came to the hospital. One girl is three years old, the other has just turned one," the official said.

All were provided with medical aid. The victims will be treated at home.

