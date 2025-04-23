1 497 2
Rashists launch missile attack in Sumy region
On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 23, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of the Korovynsk community in the Sumy region.
This was reported on the social network Facebook by the head of the Romny district administration Valentyna Nazarenko, Censor.NET reports.
The official said that the consequences of the enemy attack are currently being clarified.
"All forces and means are involved in liquidation," she added.
At 15:53 and 16:01, the Air Force warned of enemy KABs in the direction of the Sumy region.
