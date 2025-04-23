The spokesman for the Kremlin dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will be able to achieve its goals in the war against Ukraine "peacefully or militarily".

He said this in an interview with Le Point, quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"We want to achieve our goals. Peacefully or militarily," Peskov said.

According to him, US President Donald Trump did not set a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine, so Russia also does not consider it appropriate to set any deadlines.

"Putin respects Trump, and they agree that refusing to engage in dialogue is absurd. Each of them defends the interests of his country first and foremost. They are united by the fact that they are ready to solve the most difficult issues through discussions," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the meeting between Trump and Putin should be "productive," and preparations are underway.