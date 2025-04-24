Body of journalist Roshchyna, who died in captivity in Russia, returned to Ukraine - Ministry of Internal Affairs
The body of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was held in Russian captivity, has been returned to Ukraine.
This was stated by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Leonyd Tymchenko in an interview with Censor.NET.
"Her body was returned as part of the recent repatriation at the end of February this year. Her identity has been identified through DNA testing," he said.
Read the full text of the interview with Leonid Tymchenko for Censor.NET here.
Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity
On October 10, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on August 3, 2023, in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.
In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.
Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.
