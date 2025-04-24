The Guardian publishes footage of Russia’s ballistic strike on Kyiv: One of most devastating attacks. VIDEO

On the night of Thursday, 24 April, Russia launched one of the largest and most destructive attacks on Ukraine in recent months.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

The newspaper published footage of a Russian ballistic missile exploding among residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

"At least nine people were killed and over 70 injured in Kyiv after Russia carried out one of the most devastating air attacks against Ukraine in recent months, with Kharkiv and other cities across the country also targeted overnight," the outlet reports.

In the extended caption to the video published on the British newspaper’s Instagram page, it is noted that waves of drones, as well as ballistic and guided missiles, struck the Ukrainian capital.

The Guardian points out that the attack took place after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to support a U.S.-proposed ‘peace plan’ that would have involved handing over Crimea and parts of other temporarily occupied territories to Russia.

Massive Combined Russian Strike on Ukraine During the Night of April 24

As a reminder, on the night of April 24, Kyiv came under a massive, combined attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as strike drones. As a result of the heavy bombardment, destruction was reported in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, at least nine people were killed and over 100 others sustained injuries of varying severity in the attack.

Among those killed in Kyiv were a brother and sister — the young man was 21, and the young woman was 19.

Friday, April 25, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.

