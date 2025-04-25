Russian Federation dropped FAB on house: father and son killed, woman injured in Yarova village, Donetsk region. PHOTO

Russian troops launched two attacks on the village of Yarova in the Lyman community of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

A direct hit to a residential building was recorded, killing a 61-year-old man and his 88-year-old father.

The 90-year-old mother of the deceased, who was in the summer kitchen at the time of the enemy attack, was wounded. She is currently receiving medical care.

The Russian army dropped "FAB-250" with UMPK on the settlement. About ten residential buildings, a shop and an outbuilding were damaged in the village.

