Search and rescue operations at site of Russian attack on Kyiv have been completed: 12 dead, 87 injured. PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Kyiv have been completed.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

There are 12 dead and 87 injured.

At the same time, emergency repair work continues. Damaged building structures are being dismantled.













Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

On 25 April, Kyiv declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of today's massive Russian attack on the capital.

