Enemy does not abandon attempts to seize small bridgehead on islands on Dnipro River - Southern Defense Forces

Every day, Russians are trying to take control of a small bridgehead on an island area in the Prydniprovia direction.

"In the Prydniprovia sector, the enemy keeps trying to take control of a small bridgehead in the island zone, on one of the islands. And then, from this foothold, to exert fire on the Dnipro River, on the right bank, on the Dnipro straits. The enemy does not give up these attempts and carries out such actions every day. These are small assaults, let's call them that. They are more like reconnaissance and search operations, when an enemy group tries to cross over, seize a certain foothold, gain a foothold, and then make an inflow from there," said the spokesman.

However, all hostile attempts are stopped by the Defense Forces at the very beginning, Voloshyn emphasized. At the same time, he added, the Russians also act differently there:

"The enemy is not reducing, but even increasing the shelling of coastal areas. Kherson itself and the territorial communities located on the right bank. The occupiers are increasing their strikes with kamikaze drones and are trying to create, I have the impression, a dead zone along the Dnipro. So that there is not a single surviving building or shelter there. The enemy does not stop striking civilian infrastructure there."

"This is one of the areas where the enemy uses unmanned aerial vehicles the most. Every day we record over 200-220 attacks by FPV drones there. This is one of the highest figures along the entire contact line. If, for example, 3,000 attacks are recorded along the entire contact line per day, then every 15 FPV drones are recorded here, in the Kherson sector," noted Voloshyn.