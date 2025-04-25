Occupiers are preparing to intensify assault operations in Huliaipillia direction - Southern Defense Forces

The enemy is conducting activities in the Huliaypillia direction that usually precede the start of active assault operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"Every day we record at least a dozen such assault actions in our areas, for example, in Novopavlivske. In the Orikhivsk sector - Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Lobkove - there are about 8-10 assault actions per day. In the Huliaypillia sector, the number is somewhat lower, but we expect that the intensification of assault operations will begin any day now. After all, the enemy is conducting activities that precede the start of active assault operations there," explained Voloshyn.

As a reminder, after the "Easter truce," the enemy increased the number of attacks from various types of artillery and MLRS on the frontline territories and settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions by almost a quarter.

