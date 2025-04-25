European MPs call on Trump to show leadership in countering Russia - media. DOCUMENT

The chairmen of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees of six European countries, including Ukraine, issued a joint statement calling on the United States to demonstrate true leadership in countering Russian aggression.

This is stated in the document, which was obtained by "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

The document is addressed to President Donald Trump and the US Congress.

The statement, signed in particular by the chairman of the Ukrainian committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, emphasises the inadmissibility of a "policy of appeasement" towards Russia and the need for a tough stance against the terrorist regime in the Kremlin.

"There can be no compromise and no external pressure on Ukraine regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the authors emphasise. They also recalled the historical mistakes of 1938, hinting at the futility of any negotiations with Putin.

Specific calls include the immediate confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favour of Ukraine, Ukraine's prompt accession to NATO and acceleration of its integration into the EU.

The document was signed by the heads of the relevant committees of the parliaments of France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

