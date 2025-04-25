1 619 27
Putin is meeting with Witkoff at Kremlin – Peskov
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently holding a meeting at the Kremlin with U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow earlier today.
This was reported by Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, as cited by Censor.NET.
"Putin is receiving Trump’s envoy Witkoff at the Kremlin," he said.
No further information is available at this time.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password