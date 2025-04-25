Putin is meeting with Witkoff at Kremlin – Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently holding a meeting at the Kremlin with U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow earlier today.

This was reported by Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Putin is receiving Trump’s envoy Witkoff at the Kremlin," he said.

No further information is available at this time.