ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11105 visitors online
News Witkoff’s visit to Russia
1 619 27

Putin is meeting with Witkoff at Kremlin – Peskov

Putin and Witkoff

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently holding a meeting at the Kremlin with U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Moscow earlier today.

This was reported by Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Putin is receiving Trump’s envoy Witkoff at the Kremlin," he said.

Read more: Witkoff arrives in Moscow - Russian media

No further information is available at this time.

Author: 

Peskov (333) Putin (3185) Steve Witkoff (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 