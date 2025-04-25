Sybiha to attend Pope’s funeral – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will attend the funeral of the Pope on April 26.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Information about the composition of the Ukrainian delegation will be published later.

"The Ukrainian delegation will be present and will take part in the memorial services and meetings planned by the Vatican. In addition to participating in the mourning events, the Minister is scheduled to hold a series of phone calls and meetings with his counterparts from other countries. As you know, Pope Francis prayed for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We are grateful to him for this and honor his memory with deep respect," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Tykhyi noted that contacts between the Ukrainian and U.S. sides are ongoing at various levels. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects a meeting or a conversation between representatives of Ukraine and the United States "in the near future."

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had planned to attend the Pope’s funeral on April 26, but it remains unclear whether Zelenskyy has canceled his visit to the Vatican.