Ukraine and US have serious differences over key terms of peace deal - CNN

Ukraine and the United States currently have serious disagreements over the terms of a future peace agreement with Russia. In particular, this concerns security guarantees for Ukraine and the US position on the recognition of Crimea as Russian.

A source close to the Ukrainian government, who has read both versions of the agreement, told CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

According to the source, the US and Ukraine have opposing positions on key aspects of the future framework agreement to end the war.

Ukraine is demanding security guarantees not only from Europe but also from the US, whereas the original US version envisaged that reliable security guarantees would come only from Europe.

In addition, the US proposal to recognise Russia's control over Crimea is completely unacceptable to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia are very close to an agreement, most of the main points have been agreed upon - Trump

Ukraine also insists on discussing the issue of Russia's retention of the territories seized since the invasion in 2022 after the ceasefire.

Ukraine's counter-proposal, which was also signed by France, the United Kingdom and Germany, was handed over to Donald Trump's representative on the Ukrainian issue, Keith Kellogg. It envisages a priority and unconditional ceasefire on both sides, which is Kyiv's main demand before any other action is taken.

"At the same time, Ukraine has generally agreed to a number of provisions of the original US plan, including: the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia imposed since 2014, after the implementation of the peace plan; Ukraine's refusal to join NATO; freezing of the front line; and the return of control over the territory around the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Although differences remain, the steps taken by Ukraine to participate effectively in the negotiations are significant, Ukrainian officials said.

"The fact that Ukraine is ready to talk about territories is a huge step. But if Trump doesn't consider it a significant concession, then that's a problem," the source said.